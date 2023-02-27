KEARNEY – A Loup City man is heading to trial after allegedly threatening another man with a rifle.

According to court records, Raider Arabie, 22, pleaded not guilty in Buffalo County District Court to use of a firearm to commit a felony, felony terroristic threats, discharging a firearm in the city limits and careless driving. The alleged incident took place Sept. 7 in Kearney.

The one-day jury trial is scheduled to take place May 30 in Buffalo County District Court.

Court records outline charges against him:

Around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 7, a man reported to Kearney police that earlier in the day he was helping Arabie move property from a residence in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue. The men got into an argument, and Arabie allegedly got a rifle from his pickup and pointed it at the man’s torso.

Records say Arabie threatened the man and his family before discharging the firearm into the ground. Arabie then got into his pickup and left the scene.

Arabie was contacted during a traffic stop by police north of Kearney on U.S. Highway 10 later that night and was arrested.