KEARNEY — A Loup City man has taken a plea deal after allegedly threatening another man with a rifle in Kearney.

On May 26, Raider Arabie, 23, pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony terroristic threats. As part of a plea deal, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton dropped charges of felony use of a firearm to commit a felony and misdemeanor discharging a firearm in city limits. Eatherton also dropped a state infraction of careless driving as part of the plea deal.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Arabie will be sentenced on Aug. 4 in Buffalo County District Court. Pending sentencing, Arabie will remain out on bond.

According to the arrest affidavit, around 7:20 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022 a man reported to Kearney police that earlier in the day he was helping Arabie move property from a residence in the 2200 block of Sixth Avenue. The men got into an argument, and Arabie allegedly got a rifle from his pickup and pointed it at the man’s torso.

Arabie allegedly threatened the man and his family before discharging the firearm into the ground. Arabie then got into his pickup and left the scene, according to the arrest affidavit.

Arabie was contacted during a traffic stop by police north of Kearney on U.S. Highway 10 later that night and was arrested.