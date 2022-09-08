Zapata earns Good Samaritan's 2022 Caring Kind Award

KEARNEY — Paul Zapata has been honored with the 2022 Caring Kind Award for CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Recipients of the annual award go above and beyond to exemplify caring, compassion and service excellence shown to patients, coworkers and the community.

Zapata, who works in the hospital’s maintenance department, was selected from nominations submitted by hospital staff. He was presented with the honor by Curt Coleman, hospital president.

As Good Samaritan’s Caring Kind Award winner, Zapata will represent the hospital at the Nebraska Hospital Association’s annual convention scheduled this fall. NHA has paid tribute to more than 2,000 of Nebraska’s most caring and dedicated health care workers since 1979.

The following is an excerpt from Zapata’s nomination: “Paul is amongst the kindest, most patient employees at Good Samaritan. He is diligent and thorough in his work which he does with enthusiasm and dedication. He is always kind and illustrates our core values. We are honored and blessed to have Paul in the Good Samaritan family.”