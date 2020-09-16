YRTC career fair planned for Thursday

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will host a drive-through career fair 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at the Museum of Nebraska Art, 2401 Central Ave.
Full-time, part-time and temporary on-call youth program specialist positions at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney will be available. Participants are asked to wear masks to the event, which will be socially distanced.
Core responsibilities include supervising youths in daily and evening activities such as school, recreation and meals, as well as support for transportation and other coverage at the YRTC facility.
Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent and a valid driver’s license. The pay range is $14.91 to $16.01 per hour with additional shift differential paid for second and third shift schedules.
DHHS is hosting the career fair in partnership with Kearney Works. Those unable to attend may visit DHHS online at statejobs.nebraska.gov/.
