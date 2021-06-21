Youths rope, buck, speed their way to rodeo titles

HASTINGS — Madison Mills of Eddyville was the girls state finals all-around winner this weekend at the Nebraska High School Rodeo at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

Mills’ 2021 pole bending title was the third state championship the Eddyville cowgirl has won.

She led the state the entire year, and felt a little pressure from freshman Clancy Jo Brown of North Platte, but after four years of high school state qualifications and two years of junior high, she’s taught herself how to handle the pressure.

“I’ve learned how to deal with it and calm my nerves,” she said. “I tell myself, ‘It’s nothing new, I’ve been doing it for six years (through high school and junior high rodeo), we practice all week long,’ so I trust my horse and my own riding ability and that’s how I calm myself down.”

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School graduate will attend Mid-Plains Community College in McCook this fall to study criminal justice. She has decided to forego college rodeo, at least for her freshman year, to be able to concentrate on her studies. “Rodeo will take up a lot of time and practice and I’d rather focus on school,” she said.