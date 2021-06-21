 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youths rope, buck, speed their way to rodeo titles
0 Comments
top story

Youths rope, buck, speed their way to rodeo titles

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — Madison Mills of Eddyville was the girls state finals all-around winner this weekend at the Nebraska High School Rodeo at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

Mills’ 2021 pole bending title was the third state championship the Eddyville cowgirl has won.

She led the state the entire year, and felt a little pressure from freshman Clancy Jo Brown of North Platte, but after four years of high school state qualifications and two years of junior high, she’s taught herself how to handle the pressure.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve learned how to deal with it and calm my nerves,” she said. “I tell myself, ‘It’s nothing new, I’ve been doing it for six years (through high school and junior high rodeo), we practice all week long,’ so I trust my horse and my own riding ability and that’s how I calm myself down.”

The Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School graduate will attend Mid-Plains Community College in McCook this fall to study criminal justice. She has decided to forego college rodeo, at least for her freshman year, to be able to concentrate on her studies. “Rodeo will take up a lot of time and practice and I’d rather focus on school,” she said.

She also finished in third place in the barrels and will be at Nationals in that event as well. Mills is the daughter of Matt and Melissa McTygue.

Also taking top honors were Brody McAbee of Ansley, who was champion in saddle bronc riding, and Tanner Ellis of Minden, who was champion in trap shooting.

Hub Territory finishers

Barrel racing — Third, Madison Mills, Eddyville

Boys cutting — Third, Cody Miller, Broken Bow

Bull riding — Fourth, Dalton Garey, Broken Bow

Girls cutting — Alternate, Emma Pearson, Broken Bow

Goat tying — Alternate, Kinley Greenough, Kearney

Pole bending — Champion, Madison Mills, Eddyville; third, Abigail Lawton, Overton

Saddle bronc riding — Champion, Brody McAbee, Ansley

Team roping — Alternate, Jasper Neal, Amherst, Sage Dieter, Alma

Tie-down roping — Fourth, Matthew Miller, Callaway

Trap shooting — Champion, Tanner Ellis, Minden

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 21

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News