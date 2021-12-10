Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney earns top marks in recent audit

“Nationally, facilities rarely attain ‘exceeds the standard’ rating, so to have two for YRTC-K speaks to our team’s incredible dedication and professionalism,” said Mark LaBouchardiere, administrator of the Office of Juvenile Services in the Division of Children & Family Services. “They are caring for our youth in a way that will help them to overcome challenges and optimally function upon their release from the facility, and providing a great service to both the youth we serve and the State of Nebraska. My hat is off to YRTC-K Facility Administrator Paul Gordon and Compliance Manager Shaylee Fortner on this outstanding report. I thank them and their staffs for all their hard work.”