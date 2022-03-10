 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth Citizens Academy offers chance to learn about police with the Kearney Police Department

KEARNEY — The Kearney Police Department presents a free, interactive and hands-on course designed to provide teens with a chance to learn about the day-to-day duties of a Kearney police officer.

The purpose of the academy is to increase understanding of law enforcement by community youths and to educate them in the everyday activities that a Kearney police officer has to perform.

This will be a five-week academy with classes being held every Thursday evening in June for three-hour sessions. Presentations will include basic police duties, road patrol techniques, basic crime scene investigations, emergency service unit and k-9 call outs and drug and alcohol investigations.

The application process will be April 1-30. The academy is available to teenagers ages 14-18. Applications may be picked up at the Kearney Law Enforcement Center, Kearney High School, Kearney Catholic High School or on KPD social media pages. Applications can be returned to the Kearney Police Department, 2025 A Ave.

Officer Nate Dennis is available with more information at ndennis@kearneygov.org.

