'You’re not living unless you’re giving': Kearney rabbi explains the celebration of Hanukkah, which began at sundown Thursday

KEARNEY — Decorations featuring lights are among the things many cultures, communities, faiths and families have in common each December.
That’s true for the eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, which began at sundown Thursday and continues through Dec. 18 this year, according to Rabbi Mark Chism of Kearney’s Synagogue Kehelate HaTzhara in the Salvation Army Chapel.
Chism said Hanukkah is not in the Torah. “It’s an elective civil festival. We eat everything we can that is cooked in oil,” he joked.
That includes potato pancakes called latkes and onion rings.
Chism said onion rings represent a soldier. The cut onion causes crying for the reason he must go to war. The soldier then endures the fire and comes back changed.
“There is no mourning and no fasting” during Hanukkah, he said, noting that it is like the Fourth of July in some ways.
Chism, who was born and raised in Kearney by a Jewish father and Catholic mother, and has been a rabbi for 30-plus years, described Independence Day as “really and truly almost custom fit to American Jewry because we understand it.”
He explained that during Hanukkah, an internal civil war is celebrated. That war, around 165 B.C., was between Jews who had adopted the surrounding Greek and Syrian customs and others who were traditionalists.
The devout followers of the Torah won.
Hanukkah is Hebrew for “dedication” and the celebration is linked to the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem. Chism said there also are ties to Sukkot, an autumn-harvest festival.
The best-known Hanukkah tradition is lighting candles in a menorah candelabra, one for each of the eight days. The ninth candle, called the shamash (attendant or helper), is used to light the other eight.
Many menorahs are traditional, even family heirlooms, in which white wax candles are lit. “In my family, I have one that comes from Poland. I never take it out of my house,” Chism said.
However, almost anything can be used.
“I’ve seen people use .30-06 shell casings,” he said, while standing near a menorah with rainbow-colored plastic figures called “The Draydelettes” that wear top hats and white gloves, and hold skinny red candles.
Chism said menorahs must be placed in windows because they are meant to honor the message, “I‘m Jewish. I’m free. I’m not giving in. I’m here to stay ... It’s a proclamation that we are free men.”
A dedication prayer similar to one said on the Jewish sabbath each Saturday is said when the first menorah candle is lit at the start of Hanukkah.
On another day, usually the fifth, money is gathered as a gift given to someone in need. It must be given in a way to ensure that if the giver is ever know, the recipient would have no way to repay, Chism said.
“It has to be anonymous. That is a requirement,” he added. “... If the person finds out, you have to do it again.”
Explaining why anonymity is so important, Chism said, “You’re not living unless you’re giving. That’s the message of Hanukkah. But you have to have a clean vessel.”
Another tradition is a game played with a four-sided top called a dreidel. Children start the game by putting small tokens into a center pile. The tokens often are often gold-wrapped chocolates that look like money, but substitutes can include other candy, nuts, pennies or buttons.
Then they spin the dreidel. Chism said each side has a Hebrew name and instruction: shin, add to the pile; gimel, get the whole pile; hay, get half of the pile; and nun, get nothing.
The ultimate winner also may receive a replica of the Torah scrolls that is approximately the size of an eyeglasses case.
“It’s a German game, not Hebrew,” Chism said, but the four words — gimel, nun, hay, shin — reflect the Hanukkah message that a “great miracle happened.” The fourth word is “here” in Israel and “there” elsewhere.
