'You’re not living unless you’re giving': Kearney rabbi explains the celebration of Hanukkah, which began at sundown Thursday

On another day, usually the fifth, money is gathered as a gift given to someone in need. It must be given in a way to ensure that if the giver is ever know, the recipient would have no way to repay, Chism said.

“It has to be anonymous. That is a requirement,” he added. “... If the person finds out, you have to do it again.”

Explaining why anonymity is so important, Chism said, “You’re not living unless you’re giving. That’s the message of Hanukkah. But you have to have a clean vessel.”

Another tradition is a game played with a four-sided top called a dreidel. Children start the game by putting small tokens into a center pile. The tokens often are often gold-wrapped chocolates that look like money, but substitutes can include other candy, nuts, pennies or buttons.

Then they spin the dreidel. Chism said each side has a Hebrew name and instruction: shin, add to the pile; gimel, get the whole pile; hay, get half of the pile; and nun, get nothing.

The ultimate winner also may receive a replica of the Torah scrolls that is approximately the size of an eyeglasses case.