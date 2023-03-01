KEARNEY – Opportunities to give blood are plentiful in March. Visit redcross.org to become a volunteer, give blood or platelets, donate money or take a class in lifesaving skills such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.
All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31 will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. They will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card. There will be five lucky winners.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Buffalo County
Amherst
March 28: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Amherst High School, 100 N. Sycamore.
Elm Creek
March 27: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Elm Creek High School, 230 Calkins.
Kearney
March 2, 6, 9, 10, 16, 20, 23, 27, 30: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Ft. Kearney Chapter, 520 W. 48th St.
March 3: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Kearney Regional Medical Center, 804 W. 22nd Ave.
March 9: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 3610 Sixth Ave.
March 17: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Good Samaritan Hospital, 10 E. 31st St.
Ravenna
March 6: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Ravenna High School, 41750 Carthage Rd.
Dawson County
Cozad
March 21: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., United Methodist Church, 1515 B St.
March 24: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Nebraska Plastics, 700 W. Highway 30.
Lexington
March 7: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Eighth St.
Harlan County
Alma
March 13: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Alma High School, 515 Jewell St.
Kearney County
Minden
March 24: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Minden Public Schools, 520 W. Third St.
Phelps County
Holdrege
March 7: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., YMCA of the Prairie, 1415 Broadway.