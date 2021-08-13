YMCA celebration open to public Sunday

KEARNEY — The Kearney Family YMCA at 4500 Sixth Ave. is hosting a free celebration event 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday to kick off the public phase of its Healthier Tomorrows capital campaign.
This campaign, quietly ongoing for the past year, has raised 70% of the needed funds to add 26,000 square feet to the YMCA’s current structure, including renovations and building enhancements.
The celebration includes:
- Barbecue donated by Eaton Corp. and BD Construction;
- Group fitness classes;
- A musical program highlighting the Child Development Center and Creative Arts program;
- Outdoor activities and a bounce house.
For more information, visit kearneyymca.org.
