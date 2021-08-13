 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YMCA celebration open to public Sunday
0 Comments
top story

YMCA celebration open to public Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Kearney Family YMCA at 4500 Sixth Ave. is hosting a free celebration event 4:30-7 p.m. Sunday to kick off the public phase of its Healthier Tomorrows capital campaign.

This campaign, quietly ongoing for the past year, has raised 70% of the needed funds to add 26,000 square feet to the YMCA’s current structure, including renovations and building enhancements.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The celebration includes:

  • Barbecue donated by Eaton Corp. and BD Construction;
  • Group fitness classes;
  • A musical program highlighting the Child Development Center and Creative Arts program;
  • Outdoor activities and a bounce house.

For more information, visit kearneyymca.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Venice tests the 'Violin of Noah'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News