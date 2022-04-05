Yappy Hour planned in Kearney for families with dogs

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department invites all dog families to join us at Meadowlark North Dog Park for Yappy Hour from 5:30 -7 p.m. April 21.

Employees from “Lucky Dog’s Place,” a pet boutique, will conduct a presentation that covers such topics as proper ways to use dog toys, and treats, as well as provide information regarding pet therapy.

Free treats for dogs and refreshments for owners will be available. This is a free event and preregistration is not required.

In case of bad weather, please call the 4-Info number at 308-234-4636 selection number 4113. Please call the Kearney Park and Recreation Department, at 308-237-4644, for more information.