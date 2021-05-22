Wymores settling into dream house with more space to relax

KEARNEY — After completing their educational careers — she as a music instructor and he as an administrator — Jan and Ron Wymore are settling into their dream home in the Glenwood Estates subdivision northwest of Kearney.
They’ve lived in their home almost 20 years, but they’re settling in again because a 500-square-foot addition by Kinnison Homes shuffled the floor plan in a big way.
The addition provides the breathing room the Wymores wanted, especially when their grandkids come calling. To make the addition a reality, the couple had to put up with some inconveniences during construction.
“We had to live in the basement for a while,” Ron said. “They basically gutted half the house, but we knew going in it would be pretty extensive.”
The addition resulted in the larger kitchen Jan desired so she could pass along to the grandkids her passion for baking. The addition also gave the Wymores an enlarged master suite, complete with walk-in shower, laundry accommodations and the walk-in closet that had been on Jan’s list for years.
She smiles broadly when recalling the day that Ron told her the addition was a “go.”
“He was the instigator. He was behind all of this, and I’m so glad he was,” Jan said while scanning the open-concept living room, dining area and kitchen that the addition made possible. The living room has a beautiful vaulted ceiling along with many special touches by Ben Kinnison, the contractor.
One of the special touches is a small ledge near the staircase where Jan displays seasonal decor. Another special touch is the kitchen pantry. It is large enough for food storage, and Jan can tuck away kitchen appliances like blenders and toasters that otherwise would clutter her counters.
The kitchen is a baker’s dream, Jan said, because she has over-under convection ovens and oodles of counter space. The dishwasher is built into the center island and stands on a pedestal under the island’s counter. Kinnison elevated the dishwasher after Jan told him about her lower back issues. Raising the dishwasher means she doesn’t need to stoop so far while loading and unloading the dishwasher.
Jan said she loves painting about as much as she enjoys baking and cooking. She chose to bathe the interior walls in a soft gray that changes tones depending upon sunlight or the colors of nearby furnishings.
Jan said that sticking with the same wall color throughout enables her to add splashes of color at will. One way she splashes is with antique and modern cabinets, shelves and other pieces painted in whatever rainbow colors that inspire her.
Jan and Ron said it was exciting to plan their addition because Kinnison employs a special 3-D drafting program. Rather than producing blueprints that showing only where rooms and hallways will be, the 3-D program allowed the Wymores to take a virtual stroll through their home.
“Ben (Kinnison) drew everything up,” Jan said about the ease of decision-making. She actually could see how the changes and upgrades would look. Kinnison introduced the Wymores to the 3-D program a few years ago at a home show. They remembered the presentation and got in touch with Kinnison when it was time to proceed with their dreams.
“Ben Kinnison just did a great job putting it together,” Ron said.
The addition is on the north side of the Wymore place. The addition doesn’t face the street, so there’s no hint to passersby that anything has substantially altered the structure.
The addition stretches 10 feet X 46½ feet and occupies space where a wood deck once stood on the north side of the house.
The place now has a pair of wood decks on the exterior — one off the kitchen and the other off the master suite. A paver-block patio is between the two wood decks, and another paver block entertaining area with a chiminea is near the center of the back yard.
The 10-foot X 46½-foot addition dramatically enlarged the master suite and kitchen on the main floor, and enabled the Wymores to add several surprise amenities in the basement. There’s additional space for football parties and energetic grandkids in a large family room, and Jan now has a full-blown canning kitchen where she preserves vegetables from her backyard garden. She said her special recipe salsa and canned jalapeños make wonderful gifts.
“I love my canning kitchen” Jan said. “I’ve canned since I was 20.”
Jan and Ron said building an addition yielded the more spacious and functional home they dreamed about. The project also helped control costs, allowing them to invest in higher-end windows, a walk-in shower and six-foot tub.
One other advantage of the addition, they said, is staying at the same address. After 20 years, the Wymores are attached to Glenwood Estates. It’s a quiet and comfortable place, and the neighbors are wonderful. One neighbor even removes snow from their driveway.
The addition added about 20% to the square footage of the Wymores’ house and limited the number of decisions that were necessary compared to building a new home.
“I don’t know how anyone builds a house,” Jan said about the numerous decisions that must be made.
She said her husband offered a few suggestions during the project, but Ron mostly allowed Jan free rein. “Ron had some good suggestions, but mostly he said, ‘Whatever you want, dear.’”