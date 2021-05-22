Wymores settling into dream house with more space to relax

One of the special touches is a small ledge near the staircase where Jan displays seasonal decor. Another special touch is the kitchen pantry. It is large enough for food storage, and Jan can tuck away kitchen appliances like blenders and toasters that otherwise would clutter her counters.

The kitchen is a baker’s dream, Jan said, because she has over-under convection ovens and oodles of counter space. The dishwasher is built into the center island and stands on a pedestal under the island’s counter. Kinnison elevated the dishwasher after Jan told him about her lower back issues. Raising the dishwasher means she doesn’t need to stoop so far while loading and unloading the dishwasher.

Jan said she loves painting about as much as she enjoys baking and cooking. She chose to bathe the interior walls in a soft gray that changes tones depending upon sunlight or the colors of nearby furnishings.

Jan said that sticking with the same wall color throughout enables her to add splashes of color at will. One way she splashes is with antique and modern cabinets, shelves and other pieces painted in whatever rainbow colors that inspire her.