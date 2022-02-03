WWI-era photographer created 1917 shots with hundreds of humans including Holdrege veterans

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege recently received a donated 1917 mounted photograph of a Living Service Flag with some of Holdrege’s own World War I veterans making up the photo.

Almost a century ago and without the aid of computer software, photographer Arthur Mole (1889–1983) used his 11- x 14-inch view camera to stage a series of extraordinary mass photographic spectacles that choreographed living bodies into symbolic formations. Mole immigrated to Zion, Illinois, in 1901 where he met John Thomas. Thomas was their church’s choir director, and later he was Mole’s choreographic collaborator.

The patriotic photo of a U.S. Armed Forces Service Flag was laid out on a polo field and taken by Mole and Thomas on Nov. 6, 1917. They tackled the patriotic display by pulling together the 164th Depot Brigade at Camp Funston, Kansas, (now named Fort Riley) that was then under the command of Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood. At the top of the image are the camp buildings, where the Spanish Flu epidemic is suspected to have begun in early 1918.