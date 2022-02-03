 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WWI-era photographer created 1917 shots with hundreds of humans including Holdrege veterans
top story

WWI-era photographer created 1917 shots with hundreds of humans including Holdrege veterans

Living Service Flag

Hundreds of humans created the image of a World War I Living Service Flag in a photo orchestrated by Arthur Mole in 1917. Some of the people in the photo were from the Holdrege area. Mole and his assistant, John Thomas, created the photo at Fort Riley, Kansas, then called Camp Funston.

 Nebraska Prairie Museum, courtesy

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege recently received a donated 1917 mounted photograph of a Living Service Flag with some of Holdrege’s own World War I veterans making up the photo.

Almost a century ago and without the aid of computer software, photographer Arthur Mole (1889–1983) used his 11- x 14-inch view camera to stage a series of extraordinary mass photographic spectacles that choreographed living bodies into symbolic formations. Mole immigrated to Zion, Illinois, in 1901 where he met John Thomas. Thomas was their church’s choir director, and later he was Mole’s choreographic collaborator.

The patriotic photo of a U.S. Armed Forces Service Flag was laid out on a polo field and taken by Mole and Thomas on Nov. 6, 1917. They tackled the patriotic display by pulling together the 164th Depot Brigade at Camp Funston, Kansas, (now named Fort Riley) that was then under the command of Maj. Gen. Leonard Wood. At the top of the image are the camp buildings, where the Spanish Flu epidemic is suspected to have begun in early 1918.

The photo represented the flags that hung in the windows of American homes with current serving soldiers or sailors. The service flags still are popular and today American families with active service members hang the flags in their windows.

Blue stars stand for active military members and gold stars represent those killed in action.

Mole and Thomas created about 30 of these patriotic images, visiting multiple U.S. military camps during World War I. Some of the other images they created included a Human U.S. Shield; Living Statue of Liberty; and the Human American Eagle.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is constantly changing and expanding displays in its 65,000-square-foot facility.

The museum’s winter hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is by donation.

The Nebraska Prairie Museum is one-half mile north of Holdrege on Highway 183.

