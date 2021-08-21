Writing UNK’s book, page 1 in university’s 30-year history began with a yearning

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney turned 30 years old on July 1, marking the day when the college was accepted into the University of Nebraska system.

UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen has been there from the beginning.

“What happened shortly after I was elected — there was a big learning curve when I was sworn in,” Kristensen said. “I had watched some discussion about the university, and we knew that Kearney had been underfunded. I had many discussions with Jerome Warner on how to help the campus survive.” Warner served as a state senator in the Nebraska Legislature for 35 years.

According to nebraskalegislature.gov, Warner headed committees on Education, Appropriations and Revenue and the Executive Board, as well as serving as Speaker of the Legislature. His leadership helped make Kearney State College a part of the university system in 1989 after his father’s legacy. Charles Warner was responsible for establishing the Kearney State Teachers’ College in 1903, according to the website.