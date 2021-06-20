Writers, aka rock stars, reading Tuesday night at Kearney's Cottonmill Park

KEARNEY — For poets and writers just beginning their careers, getting a chance to read in public feels valuable.
“Readings in Kearney are few and far between,” said Tyler Jacobs, editor of The Carillon, the literary publication of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Readings are a very big deal. People actually show up to listen. They want to be there and you want to share your work. There’s nothing like listening to a writer share their own work in both voices — the written voice and their oral voice. It brings a new meaning to the work.”
Jacobs understands the value — and appreciation — of presenting before a live audience.
“It reinforces what you are doing as a writer,” he said.
Jacobs will host “Write to the Future: The Student Authors of The Carillon,” a reading featuring a sampling of three writers found in the annual literary journal that was published in April, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the amphitheater at Cottonmill Park.
The event is presented by the Prairie Art Brothers. Admission to the event is free.
The readers include Taylor Mullen-Beck, Tanya Jo Woodward and Koree Schueler, all students at UNK.
“For undergraduates and graduates alike, to have this kind of opportunity, it’s a very special moment,” Jacobs notes. “It almost feels as if you ‘made’ it. It’s that one moment, as a writer, that you kind of feel like a rock star.”
In addition to editing The Carillon, Jacobs also writes poetry and fiction. He graduated from the university in May and plans to continue graduate studies in the future.
In terms of The Carillon, Jacobs understands the value of getting a literary work published in print.
“It’s the only literary journal, that I am aware of, on the UNK campus,” he said. “To have your work in print is so much more ‘certain’ than just on the internet. Websites can go down after a period of time, but once that journal is printed, whoever has it, has it. There is a sense of permanence in the printed word. You get to hold your work and feel good about it.”
Due to time constraints, the organizers of the event decided to limit the readers to a sampling of the students featured in The Carillon.
Mark Foradori, one of the founders of Prairie Art Brothers, said of the event, “We’re happy to present this exciting lineup of readers in the beautiful setting of the Cottonmill amphitheater. We hope you can join us.”