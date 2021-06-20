Writers, aka rock stars, reading Tuesday night at Kearney's Cottonmill Park

KEARNEY — For poets and writers just beginning their careers, getting a chance to read in public feels valuable.

“Readings in Kearney are few and far between,” said Tyler Jacobs, editor of The Carillon, the literary publication of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Readings are a very big deal. People actually show up to listen. They want to be there and you want to share your work. There’s nothing like listening to a writer share their own work in both voices — the written voice and their oral voice. It brings a new meaning to the work.”

Jacobs understands the value — and appreciation — of presenting before a live audience.

“It reinforces what you are doing as a writer,” he said.

Jacobs will host “Write to the Future: The Student Authors of The Carillon,” a reading featuring a sampling of three writers found in the annual literary journal that was published in April, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the amphitheater at Cottonmill Park.

The event is presented by the Prairie Art Brothers. Admission to the event is free.

The readers include Taylor Mullen-Beck, Tanya Jo Woodward and Koree Schueler, all students at UNK.