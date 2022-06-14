Write your family story for Kearney’s 2023 sesquicentennial

KEARNEY — Kearney will celebrate its sesquicentennial in 2023, and the Buffalo County Historical Society is putting together a commemorative book.
The organization needs the public’s help assembling the family histories section of the book.
Broc Anderson from Trails and Rails Museum will share an informative session about writing your family history at the Kearney Public Library at 10:30 a.m. June 21. Patrons are invited to learn how to write their story, how to interview someone about their family history, and how to submit a story to the historical society’s publication.
No registration is required. For more information contact the Kearney Public Library at 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org and click on “Events.”