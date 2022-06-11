Worst Nightmare: Family, friends come together to help Bertrand's Hansen family

BERTRAND — It was a rainy morning May 25, and Carson and Lilly Hansen were getting ready to attend vacation Bible school.

Carson, 15, made sure his six-year-old sister, Lilly, was safely buckled in the rear passenger-side seat before dashing through the rain to the driver’s seat. Carson fastened his own seatbelt and began the 2 ½ mile drive from his rural Smithfield home to Hope Lutheran Church.

The Hansen children were about one-quarter mile from their home when Carson stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Highway 23 and Road 434, then proceeded into the intersection. Then the unthinkable happened.

Carson and Lilly

Ashley Hansen describes her family of five as the perfect bunch. The Hansens call Bertrand home where dad, Tony, works as an irrigation specialist for Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, and mom, Ashley, works from home as an office manager for LaserTec of Nebraska. Carson will be a sophomore at Bertrand High School, Lilly will be a first grader, and youngest brother, Walker, is 2.

Carson’s favorite pastime is playing, or watching, sports. He was the backup quarterback in football during his freshman year, and he is an avid Husker fan. One of Ashley’s favorite memories with Carson was when she took him to a Husker football game when he was 12.

“I showed him the grand Memorial Stadium experience. He was impressed by the trophy room mostly ... but didn’t shy away from a picture with the cheerleaders. We played Illinois and had lost, which he always hated and always said he wished he would have grown up in the ‘90s to experience one of those national championships,” Ashley recalled. “I loved seeing it all through his eyes.”

Carson also participated in basketball, but his season ended early when he experienced a ligament tear in his left knee. He had surgery and was told he probably wouldn’t be able to participate in track.

“For my little high and triple jumper, that was a hard pill to swallow. He pitied himself for literally one day,” Ashley said.

He worked hard in physical therapy and was encouraged not to do any jumping events. Instead, he competed in the mile, 800 and 400. For Carson, it was just important to be part of the team, and he aspires to play football in college.

Carson loves being on the field or the court, but his favorite role to play is big brother.

“He was an only child for nine years, but desired the big brother role so much. Watching those three was always full of lots of giggles, big brother teasing and so many snuggles,” Ashley said.

Lilly idolizes her big brother, and she had begun to realize how special it was to be the only daughter in the family. She loves school and has just learned to read. She started playing T-ball this year with Ashley as her coach.

“She loves being a sister, and we often call her the mini-boss. She cares a lot about people and enjoys being busy, but often can come off shy at first,” Ashley said.

‘Our worst nightmare’

School had released for summer the week prior, and the Hansens were ready for it. They planned to spend time at Ashley’s parent’s cabin at Johnson Lake. Carson and Ashley were making a bucket list of summer concerts they wanted to attend, and the family had purchased an 1893 home in Bertrand they were remodeling and planned to move into in the coming months.

Carson and Lilly were in the midst of a week of vacation Bible school. The pair hadn’t been gone long that Wednesday morning when Tony got a call that the car Carson had been driving was hit by a semitrailer truck. The impact spun the Chevy Malibu into a nearby field, where it came to a stop.

“Tony jumped in his truck and hauled down the road. He truly thought he was running up to a horrible reality of two dead children,” Ashley said. “He busted in the car where he saw a local friend applying pressure to Carson’s head. He leaned over to unlock his door for EMS. This is when Lilly started crying for her daddy, a sweet sound indeed.”

Tony hopped in the back seat to assess Lilly who was relatively unscathed, other than complaining of pain in her right leg, which was pinned under the front passenger seat.

Ashley was still at home when she got messages from friends asking if everyone was OK after hearing about the accident on emergency radios. She quickly sent Carson a message asking if he made it to church OK. When he didn’t answer, she called twice with no response.

“My mama heart felt something hard then. It’s unexplainable,” Ashley said. Tony called her shortly after, telling her the kids were in a bad accident. Arriving at the scene, Ashley watched in horror seeing two of her children on stretchers.

“I ran to the scene where Tony met me and just hugged me as I screamed, ‘What’s happening?’ He said with a tremble in his voice, but a strong rock of a man, ‘Our worst nightmare,’” Ashley said.

Lilly was transferred to Phelps Memorial Health Center with Tony by her side, while Carson was taken by AirCare to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Lilly sustained a broken right femur, a concussion, black eye and abrasions under her chin and legs. She was transferred to Good Sam where she had surgery on her leg, and was in pediatric ICU. She was released May 30.

“She was the joy of that unit with all her giggles, late-night Go-Fish games and so many gifts and love filling her room,” Ashley said.

Lilly will have a follow-up appointment next week to see if she can bear weight on her leg, and she will return in seven weeks to remove pins and the soft cast holding her femur together.

The semi driver, Ronald Fries of Holdrege, was treated at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege for minor injuries, and released.

#keepfightingcarson

While Lilly has had her own battle, Carson has been faced with a steep uphill climb.

He was rushed into surgery at Good Sam shortly after arriving to fix his facial and head lacerations as well as having an intracranial pressure probe placed in his skull to monitor the pressure on his brain. Three days later, he had a second surgery to relocate the tube, which quit draining properly.

It was during the second surgery the Carson suffered complications resulting in hemorrhages and high intracranial pressure numbers. Surgeons performed an emergency partial craniotomy, and within 24 hours, he had a second craniotomy to provide room for brain swelling.

“It was truly a miracle that he survived that second surgery where he hemorrhaged not once but twice,” Ashley said.

One week after the accident, Carson began to have a high heart rate, fever and low blood pressure. Lab results showed a high heart enzyme, and Carson went into cardiac arrest. It took medical personnel three minutes to resuscitate him.

Before he could be flown to Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Colorado, Carson went into a second cardiac arrest. Doctors placed a catheter in his heart to drain fluid, which gave him the stability to fly to Denver.

Since arriving at Children’s, Carson developed pneumonia and has had breathing complications. An MRI showed he has a severe traumatic brain injury.

“Being diagnosed with severe brain damage at 15 years old, well ... is heartbreaking. However, they never can truly state a prognosis off a diagnosis, especially with TBIs. We continue to fight for him to heal, but also are facing a hard road ahead,” Ashley said.

Surrounded by love

Family and friends have come from near and far to help the Hansen family. While Tony and Ashley are with Carson in Colorado, Tony’s sister, Stacey, flew from California to care for Lilly and Walker in Bertrand. Ashley’s parents, Matt and Penny Gregg, and sister, Abbe, have stayed with them in Denver to provide much-needed support.

Tony’s brother and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Pam Hansen, helped transport items to the Hansen’s when they were in Kearney. After Lilly’s release from the hospital, her aunt and uncle organized a kindergarten parade down their rural county road that ended with an ice cream sandwich party in their yard with all of Lilly’s classmates.

The community also has showered the family with love and support.

“From bringing us meals, gift cards, mowing our lawn, waiving rent and helping with bills while we were away. All the small to huge things, all taken care of,” Ashley said.

There have also been multiple fundraisers organized for the family. Community members came together this week to make improvements to the family’s home in Bertrand. Carson’s classmates, teachers and many Bertrand residents were repairing the sidewalk, fixing the front porch and working on projects inside the home. His class also organized a potato bar and silent auction Thursday to help their classmate and his family.

“They are a competitive class that loves to push each other to succeed. They have all grown up together since kindergarten. I have countless pictures and memories of these little people, now beautiful young adults,” Ashley said.

Throughout their journey, the family have had many “God moments.” Ashley described how quickly the first responders came to their aid and the rain lifted just enough to allow AirCare to reach Carson.

They have seen heart shapes in the clouds and beautiful rainbows. When Tony was traveling with Carson to Denver, Tony talked to the pilot about his son’s accident. Once the plane landed, “Pilot Dave” with Air Methods Inc. told Tony about his own accident in 1989 where Dave Posthuma experienced a traumatic brain injury, and was in a coma for a month.

“His parents were advised to ‘pull the plug,’” Ashley said. “He’s a walking miracle. He asked Tony for his phone number to stay connected, and they snapped a quick picture on the runway. The next day, Pilot Dave sent him a text. Talk about a God moment indeed.”

Ashley feels Carson would be getting a kick out of all the fuss being paid to him and his little sister, and he would giggle knowing his great-grandpa got out of the veterans home to visit him in the hospital.

The Hansens ask for prayers for their boy.

“We aren’t sure where it’s taking us,” Ashley said, “but regardless we will always have faith that the ripple effects of Carson and Lilly’s accident are not unseen.”