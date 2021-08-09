World Theatre among Nebraska’s art house theaters to be featured in Monday's “Hollywood Salon” session

The Nebraska Coast Connection and The Nebraska Film Office are hosting a special Zoom edition of The Hollywood Salon on Monday, August 9th, spotlighting Nebraska's Cinema Art Houses.

Representatives from Film Streams in Omaha, The Ross in Lincoln, and The World Theatre in Kearney will be participating in a panel on art house cinema in Nebraska.

For the first time ever, the Salon will provide a forum for the people running the major art houses in Nebraska to discuss their missions and styles for providing quality film programming for residents across the state.

The Nebraska Coast Connection has been a Home Sweet Home for entertainment professionals in Los Angeles since 1992. Founded by UNL graduate Todd Nelson, formerly of Holdrege & Kearney, now a producer with CBS Television & Viacom/Paramount, the NCC has been a launchpad for many Nebraskans aiming for a career in Hollywood.

Connecting industry professionals both in California and Nebraska, the group also educates and celebrates the contributions of Nebraskans to film, television and media arts. Today, the NCC is an alliance of over a thousand folks following their dreams from the Midwest to act, write, direct, and become the next success story.