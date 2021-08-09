World Theatre among Nebraska’s art house theaters to be featured in Monday's “Hollywood Salon” session

The Nebraska Coast Connection and The Nebraska Film Office are hosting a special Zoom edition of The Hollywood Salon on Monday, August 9th, spotlighting Nebraska's Cinema Art Houses.
Representatives from Film Streams in Omaha, The Ross in Lincoln, and The World Theatre in Kearney will be participating in a panel on art house cinema in Nebraska.
For the first time ever, the Salon will provide a forum for the people running the major art houses in Nebraska to discuss their missions and styles for providing quality film programming for residents across the state.
The Nebraska Coast Connection has been a Home Sweet Home for entertainment professionals in Los Angeles since 1992. Founded by UNL graduate Todd Nelson, formerly of Holdrege & Kearney, now a producer with CBS Television & Viacom/Paramount, the NCC has been a launchpad for many Nebraskans aiming for a career in Hollywood.
Connecting industry professionals both in California and Nebraska, the group also educates and celebrates the contributions of Nebraskans to film, television and media arts. Today, the NCC is an alliance of over a thousand folks following their dreams from the Midwest to act, write, direct, and become the next success story.
The Hollywood Salon began as a monthly gathering in 1995, and has never missed a month in more than 26 years. Salons in recent years were held at the Culver Hotel in the old offices of Harry Culver, the Nebraska-born founder of Culver City, California. As a result of the pandemic, Salons moved temporarily to the online platform, Zoom, which has had the added benefit of allowing more access to the Nebraska film community.
It is expected that Salons will return to the Culver Hotel once it becomes safe to meet in person again, but will continue to be hosted on Zoom as well to connect to interested people in Nebraska and other places around the world.
Past Salons have included special guests such as Alexander Payne, Gabrielle Union, Marg Helgenberger, Jon Bokenkamp, Marion Dayre, the writers and producers of Outlander, the writer of Frasier & Cheers, and the writer of The Love Boat, Mash, & The Big Bang Theory.
Recently, Actor Abby Miller of Clay Center shared her insights working for Apple TV & network television, The Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film shared features of their new BA program, and Leta Powell Drake, known as Kalamity Kate to many in Nebraska, discussed her numerous celebrity interviews and newfound Twitter fame.
Participating in the August 9th Salon panel will be:
Film Streams - Executive Director Deirdre Haj
The Ross - Director Danny Lee Ladely
World Theatre - House Manager Taylor Moore
Nebraska Film Officer Laurie Richards
The Salon will also host Nebraska Film Officer, Laurie Richards. The Nebraska Film Office of the Department of Economic Development provides location, crew, services and other resources to the filmmaking and media industry. The Film Office works with producers, directors, and location managers to identify potential locations for feature films, documentaries, shorts, commercials, and a variety of moving image activities.
The timely response to these requests can determine if that production finds interest in Nebraska for their project. In the last legislative session, the capitalization of the Film Office Cash Fund passed, making $1mm available as a grant for filmmaking in Nebraska. Grant applications will be made available later in the fall of 2021.
Nebraska Coast Connection’s Todd Nelson will moderate the discussion, starting at 9pm Central (7pm Pacific) and going for about 90 minutes. It is free to attend on Zoom, but RSVPs are required. Hollywood Salons are always on the Second Monday of each month.
More information on the group and details on joining the August 9th Salon can be found on the NCC’s extensive website at nebraskacoast.com.