Work will resume on I-80, Gothenburg to Cozad

Motorists in south-central Nebraska will encounter work crews on Interstate 80 between Gothenburg and Cozad beginning Monday. NDOT asks drivers to proceed with caution and to put down cell phones in the work area.

 KEARNEY HUB FILE

NORTH PLATTE — Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on Interstate 80, Gothenburg to Cozad.

The work will span from reference post 212.69, about one mile east of Gothenburg, to reference post 222.02, about a quarter mile east of Cozad, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Western Engineering Co. Inc. of Harlan, Iowa, is the prime contractor. Work includes permanent pavement marking and rumble strips.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Traffic will be maintained with temporary daytime lane closures. Anticipated completion is October 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

