Work will begin on U.S. Highway 30, Gibbon to Shelton

GIBBON — Weather permitting, work will begin Aug. 30 on the U.S. Highway 30 project from Gibbon to Shelton. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that work this fall will focus on the Gibbon area.

Work includes bridge repair, concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, earth shoulder and permanent pavement marking. Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings has the $3,333,460 contract.

At the viaduct location in Gibbon, traffic will be reduced to one lane and maintained with temporary traffic signals. On the bridge, the speed limit will be reduced and an 11-foot width restriction will be in place.

Traffic for the remainder of the project will be maintained with a pilot car and flaggers. It is anticipated the project will be completed in late fall.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put cellphones down.