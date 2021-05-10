 Skip to main content
Work to begin on Kearney's Whitewater Park; ready for users in spring 2022
Work to begin on Kearney's Whitewater Park; ready for users in spring 2022

Kearney Whitewater Park

When the Kearney Whitewater Park opens in spring 2022, there will be two areas of rapids near Second Avenue in south Kearney. One of the rapids will be just west of Second Avenue and the other just east of Second Avenue. Shoreline will be beautified to provide prime viewing spots so people can get close to the action while paddlers enter and exit the rapids.

 S20 Designs, courtesy

KEARNEY — A Colorado company has emerged as the low bidder for the Kearney Whitewater Park planned in south Kearney.

According to the agenda for the Kearney City Council’s meeting Tuesday, Whinnery Construction of Lake City, Colorado, is the winning bidder at $583,918.

Blessing Construction of Kearney was the only other bidder. Blessing’s bid was $1,221,150.

According to a memo to the City Council from Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, Whinnery Construction will begin work on the whitewater park in November, after water has been drained from the canal and the Kearney Water Trail is dry enough for work to commence.

The whitewater park will be ready for kayakers and canoeists in spring 2022.

The whitewater park will be close to Cinema 8 and Second Avenue so passing motorists will be able to see the action on the canal beneath the street, which serves as Kearney’s front door.

The park will include two sets of rapids — or “drop structures” that will create whitewater for recreational and more experienced paddlers.

One of the structures will be just west of Second Avenue and the other just east of Second Avenue.

“In addition, substantial shoreline improvements and beautification will be included. The city of Kearney has worked with the Kearney Whitewater Association to make this project possible and S2O Design, from Lyons, Colorado, is the engineering firm for this project,” Hayden told the council.

KWA has raised $250,000 through donations and grants. Hayden said the city is committing $400,000, including $300,000 in sales tax money and $100,000 in CARES Act federal stimulus funds.

Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.

mike.konz@kearneyhub.com

