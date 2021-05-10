Work to begin on Kearney's Whitewater Park; ready for users in spring 2022

KEARNEY — A Colorado company has emerged as the low bidder for the Kearney Whitewater Park planned in south Kearney.

According to the agenda for the Kearney City Council’s meeting Tuesday, Whinnery Construction of Lake City, Colorado, is the winning bidder at $583,918.

Blessing Construction of Kearney was the only other bidder. Blessing’s bid was $1,221,150.

According to a memo to the City Council from Park and Recreation Director Scott Hayden, Whinnery Construction will begin work on the whitewater park in November, after water has been drained from the canal and the Kearney Water Trail is dry enough for work to commence.

The whitewater park will be ready for kayakers and canoeists in spring 2022.

The whitewater park will be close to Cinema 8 and Second Avenue so passing motorists will be able to see the action on the canal beneath the street, which serves as Kearney’s front door.

The park will include two sets of rapids — or “drop structures” that will create whitewater for recreational and more experienced paddlers.

One of the structures will be just west of Second Avenue and the other just east of Second Avenue.