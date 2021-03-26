Work to begin on Interstate 80 near Shelton, Wood River

Work on Interstate 80 between Wood River and Shelton is set to begin in April.
The $12.3 million Nebraska Department of Transportation project includes grading, asphalt patching, milling, paving, culvert repair, bridge repair, guardrail repair and erosion control measures.
The project covers a distance of nearly 10 miles. Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings is the contractor for the project.
The repair work is needed, said Kent Washington, NDOT District 4 project manager.
“It’s starting to degrade a little bit,” Washington said. “If you’ve been out and driven it, there’s some holes out there that need to be repaired. We need to get those fixed before it totally falls apart.”
There is not an immediate danger of failure, he added.
“I hope we’re catching it before everything starts to fall apart and unravel,” Washington said.
Bridge repairs at the Shelton interchange will start first.
“We’re going to replace some abutments, and there’s some concrete that needs to be repaired on those bridges,” Washington said.
The bridge itself will be jacked by a quarter of an inch using a series of “big, hydraulic jacks.”
This will take the weight off its bearing pads, which then will be replaced.
“We’ll replace the bearing pads and set that bridge back down and repair the concrete that needs to be repaired there,” he said. “After everything’s done on the bridges, we’ll place an epoxy sealant over the top of it.”
Signs will start going up next week at the site, and bridge work starts April 1.
There may be some lane closures starting late next week, Washington said.
“I don’t know if the on-ramps will be closed next week or not, but after we start the bridge deck repair we’ll have a concrete protection barrier that runs across that bridge, and one of the on-ramps at Shelton will be closed,” he warned.
The westbound on-ramp will be closed first, and work will begin there on that driving lane and shoulder.
It should take roughly three weeks.
A detour will take drivers east to go west.
Drivers coming down the Shelton link who want to go westbound will have to get onto the eastbound on-ramp, go to Wood River, get off at the Wood River interchange, turn and head back west, Washington explained.
After three weeks, the work will be flipped.
The eastbound on-ramp will be closed.
Drivers will have to go west then, go to Gibbon and turn around to get eastbound.
Daytime work will include repair of the bridges at the Shelton interchange, which will include lane closures on I-80 and the on-ramps.
The remainder of the work will be performed at night and during morning hours, between 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.
“During the daytime, the lanes will be clear. There won’t be any closures,” Washington said. “But starting at 7 (p.m.), we’ll put the lane closures up and start doing our work, then we tear everything down in the morning.”
Traffic will be maintained on I-80 with the lane closures.
Washington expects the majority of the project to be completed by November, with touch-ups to be completed by April 2022.
“Hopefully we have the majority of it done by November,” he said. “We’ll have some seeding and minor work we’ll have to do next spring. I think the majority of everything will be done by the first of November.”
The speed of the projects depends, as always, on the weather, Washington said.
“If we get good weather through November, we might be done completely,” he said. “But if we get cold weather or snow early we’re probably not going to get it finished this fall.”