Work to begin on I-80 from Gibbon to Shelton; construction to take months

GRAND ISLAND — Weather permitting, concrete pavement repair and other work will begin Monday on a stretch of Interstate 80 from approximately two miles west of the Gibbon exit to about two miles east of the Shelton I-80 exit, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Werner Construction Inc. of Hastings is the contractor for the project. In addition to concrete pavement repair, Werner will mill the surface, add asphalt overlay, upgrade guardrails and grading and apply permanent pavement marking and sign replacement.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures. Asphalt work will be performed from 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Anticipated completion is November 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put down cellphones.