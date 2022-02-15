 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Work planned on crack sealants between Cozad and Darr on I-80
0 Comments
top story

Work planned on crack sealants between Cozad and Darr on I-80

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road work teaser

COZAD — Work was set to begin Monday on I-80 between Cozad and Darr, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Midwest Coatings Company Inc. of Modale, Iowa, has the $346,160 contract. Work includes crack sealing the asphalt pavement from reference post 222.03 to reference post 230.55. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is spring 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change: The Brazil resort town disappearing into the sea

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News