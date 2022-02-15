Work planned on crack sealants between Cozad and Darr on I-80

COZAD — Work was set to begin Monday on I-80 between Cozad and Darr, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Midwest Coatings Company Inc. of Modale, Iowa, has the $346,160 contract. Work includes crack sealing the asphalt pavement from reference post 222.03 to reference post 230.55. Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, and a 12-foot width restriction will be in effect. Anticipated completion is spring 2022.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.