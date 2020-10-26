Work begins on University Village housing, tennis projects

This phase is targeted for completion in June 2021.

The housing will serve the entire community. Rief expects the development to be especially attractive to students, young professionals and Kearney residents looking for “trendy, upscale and urban” living.

Millennium Development’s partnership with UNK is the largest private investment on a construction project in the university’s history. The Element 30 project is being constructed southwest of the central green space at University Village, a public-private development along U.S. Highway 30 south of UNK’s main campus planned as a mixed-use, pedestrian-oriented neighborhood featuring residential, retail, academic, recreation, community engagement and service industry facilities.

Tennis complex

The indoor tennis complex will be built along North Railroad Street on the south edge of University Village.

UNK and the city of Kearney are partnering on this project, which has an estimated price tag of $8.5 million. The donor-driven project will be paid for primarily with private contributions and a $1.125 million grant awarded to the city by the state’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund.