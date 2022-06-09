'Words and Water’ photo contest announced at Kearney library

KEARNEY — Staff at Kearney Public Library invite patrons to join the “Words and Water” photo challenge.

“Send us your best photo of you (or someone you know) reading by the water,” said reference librarian Sarah Haack.

“It might be at the pool, the beach, near a sprinkler, while drinking water, in the rain...etc. Be creative,” Haack said.

One submission per patron is allowed, and subjects in the photo must grant their permission before the entry is submitted. Entries may be submitted through June 30.

Email photos to shaack@kearneygov.org in JPG format with the subject line “Words and Water.” Please include the entrant’s first and last name, phone number, email address, and

age category (Youth 5-12, Teen 13-18, Adult 19+). We’ll print your entry and display it at the library.

Public voting for the people’s choice award will take place in the library from July 1–10. Winners will receive Buffalo Bucks.

“Check out our events page or pick up a newsletter to see all the activities that will be available this summer,” Haack said.

The library is at 2020 First Ave. Library hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information call 308-233-3282 or visit kearneylib.org.