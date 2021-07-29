 Skip to main content
Women who made history of the West at Kearney's Archway in August
Women who made history of the West at Kearney's Archway in August

KEARNEY — Visitors will hear stories and songs of women who made history on the Nebraska prairie when The Archway presents, “Well Behaved Women Seldom Make History,” at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

The program features music, songs and stories of women who left their footprints in history by stepping out of place. Together, master storyteller Deb Carpenter-Nolting and cowboy poet Lyn Messersmith tell the stories of women who broke the mold, defied convention and helped build America. The program is free.

Immediately following the performance, the audience is invited to have root beer floats served from The Archway’s vintage soda fountain. The concert is free. Donations for refreshments are welcomed.

Soda Fountain Sundaes are presented with the support of Humanities Nebraska and sponsored locally by Michael and Diane Schnieders.

