GIBBON — Bobbie Cline felt like she was “locked in the basement forever” this summer but all for a good cause.
She and two other women at Faith United Church made 750 masks for Gibbon children and teens to wear when they head back to school Monday.
The masks, in Gibbon’s colors of red and blue, were made by Cline, Nancy Kollars and Barb Buescher, three members of the Sew-N-Sews, a group at the church. In the past six weeks, they produced 375 masks in a pleated style and 375 in a form-fitted style.
Kim Watkins, a school board member and a Faith church member, asked the Sew-N-Sews to undertake the project after the school board decided that pupils should wear masks when school reopens. Dr. Vern Fisher, school superintendent, worked out the details with the women.
“I suppose from start to finish, each mask took 20 minutes,” Cline said. “We scrounged every store we could get for material — Walmart, Jo Ann Fabrics and some online,” she said. Finding elastic especially was difficult. The women sewed the masks at home.
The Sew & Sews were launched in 2004. The 13-member group meets twice a month to make prayer quilts for church members undergoing surgery, facing loss or enduring other challenges.
“We made red, white and blue quilts for military people and for military people in the hospital,“ Cline said. “We’ve made quilts for people in Montana and all over the country. We’ve even made blankets for new babies.” They pray over the quilts at the church altar before distributing them.
The Gibbon schools reimbursed the Sew-N-Sews for the cost of the masks. The women will plow that money right back into the community. They will purchase school supplies for Gibbon students and assist Head Start. This fall, they will make and freeze rhubarb, cherry, peach and apple pies and sell them around the holidays.
The masks were delivered to the school administration last week. “They were delighted with them,” Cline said.