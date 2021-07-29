Women of 'Mamma Mia' talk about their roles in Kearney production

KEARNEY — Crane River Theater’s production of the musical, “Mamma Mia,” continues at the Merryman Performing Arts Center through Aug. 8.
The show, directed by Bernard Monroe, features the music of ABBA and tells the story of mother and daughter Donna Sheridan and Sophie Sheridan on the days before the daughter’s wedding.
Three cast members talked about their view of the music:
MOLLIE CRAVEN
Playing Tanya in “Mamma Mia” feels like the closure of a full circle for Mollie Craven.
“‘Mamma Mia’ was the first show I ever saw on Broadway as a teenager,” she said. “It’s really cool to be playing the part of Tanya, one of the Dynamos, all these years later. As a grown-up, Tanya is a very worldly woman. She has had a couple of husbands — which I haven’t had yet.”
Craven’s joke cracked up a roomful of Crane River cast members during an interview. In June, the performer also played the role of a stepsister in the company’s production of “Cinderella.”
“It’s been really fun playing two such different roles — one of the stepsisters in ‘Cinderella’ and then playing Tanya in this show,” she said. “I feel like I’ve had the chance to display such different energy. The stepsister was very high, flighty and energetic. Tanya is more grounded and earthy — and sassy, which I obviously love.”
Craven now calls New York City home but said she enjoys performing in Kearney. She has been cast in Crane River’s productions of “Shrek,” “The Music Man” and “Annie” — along with a list of off-Broadway roles in New York. Because of the pandemic shutdowns, opportunities to perform in the last 18 months have been few and far between.
“It’s been a long quarantine but we’re dusting off the high heels,” she laughed. “It’s been an absolute blast to get to dance again. I have a big production number in Act 2 where I get to dance around with all the boys — which I seem to do a lot in musicals. I don’t know what that’s about.”
One difference between “Cinderella” and “Mamma Mia” is location. Crane River Theater presented “Cinderella” outdoors at Yanney Heritage Park. Audiences can see “Mamma Mia” at the Merryman Performing Arts Center — indoors.
“Being indoors and having air conditioning is a win, but the professionalism of this company is congruous between both of the shows,” Craven noted. “We’re expected to put on an amazing show whether we’re inside or outside. We’re giving 110%, no matter the obstacles thrown our way, whether it’s the weather or the technical obstacles outside of our control. We’re going to give you a great show.”
CASEY BORGHESI
Casey Borghesi prepared for her role as Donna Sheridan by taking elements of her own life and applying those to the character.
“Donna is Meryl Streep’s character in the movie,” Borghesi said. “She’s a very guarded woman, from past experiences. In this show, it’s really about the way she deals with these three men who come back from her past. She must deal with those emotions that they bring up. In the end, she comes to a resolution — along with a healthy mindset.”
In the musical, Sophie, Donna’s daughter, makes plans for her father to participate in the wedding. The problem: She’s not sure of his identity.
After finding her mother’s diary, Sophie invites three men who just might be her father to the island where she lives with her mother.
“I prepared for this first, of course, by memorizing the script and songs,” Borghesi said. “I also found how I could relate to Donna, through what has already happened in my life — how I can bring Casey, as a person, to Donna, the character. That was a big part for me. And she’s still a human being, even though we’re doing ‘Mamma Mia’ for the music, and it’s fun, she still goes through some very human experiences like betrayal, anger and joy. She goes through all of that, even though we’re singing the songs of ABBA.”
Borghesi notes the power of the song “Dancing Queen” in the show, a musical number that she feels audiences can really relate to.
“It’s fun,” she said of the production number. “It’s three friends who haven’t seen each other in forever. They’re just having fun. You listen to the lyrics and you know it’s not serious, but you can see on our faces that we’re just enjoying ourselves. I invite the audience to come as who they are, as themselves, and just be open to having a great time. We’re having a great time on stage and that’s what we want for the people in the audience.”
ASHLEY BROCK
Her work as a high school teacher in Holdrege helped Ashley Brock when she thought about the relationship of Donna’s friends. Brock plays the part of Rosie, a member of the girl band that featured Donna and Tanya.
“As a public school educator, I watched my high schoolers in their friend groups, how they interact with each other and how they create these alliances of friends — and how they grow together as friends,” Brock said. “In thinking about Rosie and how she fits into the trio of friends, I think about my best friends and how we have created our relationships.”
Those relationships helped the performer understand her character.
“Now that we’re adults with families, we sometimes get back together with our friends and get a little crazy and wild and revert to those high school mentalities,” she said. “It’s so special to explore that with Rosie.”
For Brock, “Mamma Mia” relies on relationships to affirm the memories of the characters — and the audience.
“That relationship element is important in ‘Mamma Mia,’” she said. “So many people will say to me, ‘Oh, I remember that movie,’ or ‘I went to that movie with my mom. It brought back so many memories with me and my mom.’”
In addition to performing as Rosie, Brock also serves as the music director for the show. She sees a direct connection between music and memories.
“Music is so powerful,” she said. “Music can ignite memories and thoughts and experiences in a way that other things cannot. Even if you were alone in your living room and you turned on that record, you can close your eyes and envision a club and lights and all these bright colors and having fun. It lets you escape — and have these amazing experiences.”
Brock believes that after coming out of 18 months of pandemic shutdowns and isolation, getting the opportunity to experience the joys of a musical means a great deal to audiences.
“And really, a lot of it is fun and singable and you can sing along, but there are some very powerful, heartfelt moments that happen within the music, especially when we get into the second act,” Brock said. “We move into this really impactful set of music that really pulls at your emotions. That’s when a show is very magical, when you’ve got laughter and something that pulls at your heart and offers things that you can relate to.”