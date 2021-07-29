Women of 'Mamma Mia' talk about their roles in Kearney production

For Brock, “Mamma Mia” relies on relationships to affirm the memories of the characters — and the audience.

“That relationship element is important in ‘Mamma Mia,’” she said. “So many people will say to me, ‘Oh, I remember that movie,’ or ‘I went to that movie with my mom. It brought back so many memories with me and my mom.’”

In addition to performing as Rosie, Brock also serves as the music director for the show. She sees a direct connection between music and memories.

“Music is so powerful,” she said. “Music can ignite memories and thoughts and experiences in a way that other things cannot. Even if you were alone in your living room and you turned on that record, you can close your eyes and envision a club and lights and all these bright colors and having fun. It lets you escape — and have these amazing experiences.”

Brock believes that after coming out of 18 months of pandemic shutdowns and isolation, getting the opportunity to experience the joys of a musical means a great deal to audiences.