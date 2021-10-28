Women Investing in Nebraska money assists UNK with STEM training for Head Start teachers

LINCOLN — Women Investing in Nebraska has awarded grants totaling $172,750 to two programs - one at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

One grant was awarded to the UNK College of Education to further science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in Head Start programs. The other grant went to Magdalene Omaha for its New Beginnings Campus and expanded programs for survivors of sex trafficking.

The UNK College of Education was awarded $86,375 for collaboration with Nebraska Head Start. The program focuses on early STEM concept development by providing preschool teachers the opportunity to advance their teaching practices. The program could benefit hundreds of children and their families.

Giving children a strong foundation in STEM subjects is a long-term investment intended to bolster the number of Nebraska high school graduates who meet national STEM benchmarks, which is now around 27%, as well as to meet the demand for a growing segment of STEM-related jobs in the state.

The funding will support up to 20 Head Start educators with four, tuition-free graduate level courses along with individually designed support for increased participant retention and success.