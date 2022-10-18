Women find support, friendship at Kearney Community Moms Group

KEARNEY — Heidi Farrell distinctly remembers traveling 45 minutes with her toddler and newborn baby to attend a Mothers of Preschoolers group.

While the drive felt daunting, she always felt it was worth the trip.

“There was always someone there who made me feel like I was supposed to be there whether it was a child care worker who took more time with my daughter or someone I sat at the table with,” Farrell said.

When Farrell and her family moved to Kearney, she continued to attend MOPs in this community. But as an international organization, there were a slew of fees required to carry the MOPs name, and a church had to take it on as part of their ministry. It became too much to maintain, Farrell said. However, she knew mothers in the community still needed a place to gather to support one another.

Farrell began assessing the needs of the community, and she knew there were many working moms who couldn’t make it to meetings in the middle of the day. Farrell approached New Life Church in Kearney about having a community group for moms held in the evenings at the church. The church jumped on board, and the Kearney Community Moms Group began having weekly evening meetings at New Life Church.

The group has grown from a handful to about 30 women attending each meeting. After holding the group weekly for about five years, it has transitioned to a monthly event that features speakers, devotions, snacks, conversation and free child care.

Meetings start at 6 p.m., and there has been a variety of speakers, including physicians, nutritionists, therapists, a House of Colour representative, a married couples panel, authors and more.

“It’s really neat because it gives moms a chance to not feel like a huge commitment of their time,” Farrell said. “It’s really turned into a neat experience. We have a Facebook group that is a large thriving group where moms get ideas on child care, jobs and activities.”

The goal of the group is to focus on the heart of the mother and to provide a sense of community for all women. The group is a nondenominational Christian organization, but any and all backgrounds are welcome.

“We really try to aim to speak to the heart of the mother, nurture the heart of the mother as a whole person,” Farrell said. “We have single moms, adoptive moms, foster moms, stepmoms. We focus on the heart of all women who nurture children, not just biological moms.”

Elaine Dube learned about the Kearney Community Moms Group shortly after she moved to Kearney last year. The day after Elaine and her family moved to town, she was checking out at Hy-Vee with her two toddler daughters in tow. The cashier told her about the group and how it was a great way to connect with other women. The next week, Elaine attended Kindermusik with Tricia Murrish. Murrish encouraged Dube to attend the group and gave her Farrell’s contact information. Shortly after connecting with Farrell, a neighbor also recommended the group to Dube.

“There was a lot of talk about it, and everyone said it would be so great and a great way to meet other moms,” Dube said.

Dube was so excited to find a place to connect with other women, she asked Farrell how she could get involved and help the group grow.

“Making adult friends is the worst anyway. Trying to make friends as a mom is that much harder,” Dube said. “I met some great friends through the mom’s group. I see the potential in where this group could go.”

Dube is the business coordinator, and she has made it her mission to grow the group and give the women the best possible experience. Last year, they had about 12 sponsors to help pay for child care, snacks, prizes and other overhead costs. This year, they have 32 sponsors. In December, they will host a shopping event for sponsors to sell their items, and the moms can shop without distraction.

“Moms are always giving themselves to others. Come and have adult conversation, and if they get a nice little freebie afterward, it is a nice little cherry on top,” Dube said.

For moms who are wanting to gather more than once a month, Dube has organized a Kearney Community Moms Playdate from 10 to 11:30 a.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at Grace Fellowship Church. It is for mothers and children of all ages.

“It is a time designated for kids to play and gives mom a little chance to socialize and be in a different environment,” Dube said.

Many attendants have expressed anxiety about coming to the Kearney Community Moms Group for the first time, but they soon realize how badly they needed the fun and interaction with other women.

“It’s a hard season, especially if you don’t have community outside your home. It’s easy to tell ourselves we are doing this all by ourselves, but we aren’t,” Farrell said.

Farrell remembers a time when her daughter was going through a stage with temper tantrums. Having other moms to remind her it would soon pass and to give her advice was invaluable, she said.

“That’s something the moms at the group do for each other. The moms themselves encourage each other,” she said. “Women thrive when they feel like they can help other people. I love to see eyes light up at the table, and they can say something encouraging to someone else.”