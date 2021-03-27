Woman killed in vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday in Kearney

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman died Saturday morning after she and another woman were struck by a pickup in northeast Kearney.

At approximately 10:41 a.m. Saturday emergency crews responded to a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 900 block of East 44th Street, near Kearney Cemetery.

According to a Kearney Police Department news release, two adult females were walking in the area when they were hit by a silver 2010 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup.

A 59-year-old female was found dead when officers arrived at the scene. The other female a 19-year-old, was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.

The driver has been identified as a 43-year-old male.

Members of the Kearney/Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene. The investigation continues.