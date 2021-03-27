Woman killed in car-pedestrian crash Saturday in Kearney

At approximately 10:41 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 officers of the Kearney Police Department, Good Samaritan EMS, and Kearney Fire Department were dispatched to a Vehicle/Pedestrian accident in the 900 block of East 44th Street.

Two adult females were walking in the area, prior to being struck by a silver 2010 GMC Sierra 2500 pickup.

A 59-year-old female was found to be deceased upon officer’s arrival. The other female a 19-year-old was transported to a local hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver has been identified as a 43-year-old male.

This is still an on-going investigation involving Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team (F.A.I.T.), Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.