Woman jailed after leading police on pursuit with stolen rental truck with tortillas inside

GRAND ISLAND - Two pallets of tortillas were recovered by police Wednesday following a pursuit with a rental truck reported stolen in Grand Island.

At 3 a.m. Wednesday the owner of La Mexicana Tortilla Factory reported a 26-foot yellow Penske rental truck was stolen from outside of the business at 383 N. Pine St. in Grand Island. Multiple tortillas estimated at $3,000 were inside, a Grand Island Police Department news release said.

Around 8:20 a.m. the Nebraska State Patrol was notified that a Penske rental truck had fled an attempted traffic stop in Kearney with officers from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office and Kearney Police Department. The truck entered Interstate 80 near Kearney and BCSO/KPD officers ended their efforts to stop the truck.

About five minutes later, a trooper tried to stop the truck on eastbound I-80 but the driver refused to stop, a NSP news release said. The trooper then began a pursuit.

The truck drove recklessly, weaving between lanes and leaving the roadway at times, the NSP news release said. During the pursuit, NSP dispatch learned that the truck had been reported stolen from Grand Island Wednesday.

The pursuit lasted about 20 minutes with speeds reaching up to 70 mph, the NSP release said.

Near the Alda I-80 interchange the truck entered the median and rolled onto its side. Troopers then took the driver, Tankika Beacham, 24, of Lincoln, into custody.

She was transported to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island where she was treated and released, and later taken to the Hall County Jail. Beacham was arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, driving under suspension, and an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County.

According to NSP, the rental truck contained two pallets of tortillas.