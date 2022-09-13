Woman hospitalized after duplex fire Monday night in Kearney

KEARNEY — Smoking materials are believed to be the cause of a duplex fire Monday in Kearney.

At 9:27 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a possible structure fire at a duplex at 1018 Ave. F. Capt. Tyler Vlasin said a neighbor reported a person was possibly in the apartment.

Before firefighters arrived, a neighbor kicked open the door to the residence. Kearney Police Department officers Amy Trausch and Eric Elder removed Marylee Swim, 63, the lone occupant, from inside.

When firefighters arrived, Vlasin said heavy smoke was coming from the duplex. The fire was contained to a bedroom and was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was determined to be smoking materials inside the apartment, Vlasin said.

Swim was transported to Kearney Regional Medical Center, where she is listed as being in critical condition. Two cats died in the fire.

Damage to the apartment was estimated at $10,000 to property and $3,000 to contents, Vlasin said.

Two engines, one ladder truck, a utility truck and 32 firefighters responded to the scene.