Woman cited following car-train crash Thursday near Holdrege

HOLDREGE — One person was injured after a car was struck by a train Thursday morning between Holdrege and Funk.

At 11:24 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley of rural Holdrege was struck by an Amtrak train at the intersection of Highway 6/34 and R Road, according to a press release from the Phelps County Sheriff's Office. Woosley failed to yield at the train track crossing and began to enter the railway in front of the train.

The vehicle was hit on the driver's side left front corner. The crash forced the vehicle to swing around, and the rear of the vehicle collided with the side of the train. The vehicle then rolled once before coming to rest on its top.

Woosley was transported from the scene by an unknown party and was then taken to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege with reported neck injuries. She was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Amtrak train had 120 passengers on board, and none of the passengers reported injuries.

The vehicle was totaled, and minor damage was done to the Amtrak train. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation.