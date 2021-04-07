Woman accused of groping a Kearney officer's genitals three times Monday

KEARNEY — Groping a Kearney Police Department officer’s genitals has a Kearney woman facing a sexual assault charge.

Araceli Neri-Arroyo, 46, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony third-degree assault on an officer and third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. She was arrested Monday after an incident at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Court records indicate the officer responded to a report of a disturbance by a patient, Neri-Arroyo, at KRMC. While talking to the woman Neri-Arroyo allegedly reached out with her hand and “cupped” or “grabbed” the officer’s genitals.

Records say the officer made clear loud statements to Neri-Arroyo to “not grab his genitals.” When the woman tried to grab the officer a third time, she was arrested.

Records don’t indicate what the woman was being treated for. Police had contact with the woman earlier Monday where records indicate she had “been causing problems.”

At the Buffalo County Jail Neri-Arroyo became combative when the officer tried to take off the handcuffs. Neri-Arroyo pulled away abruptly, hitting the officer in the face with his handcuffs and breaking the key off inside the cuffs.