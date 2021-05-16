Wolfe family’s dairy traditions span four generations

KEARNEY — Brothers Steve and Dan Wolfe came to Kearney in 1997 from Meadowview, Virginia, where they had worked with their dad, Robert, now 92, as the third generation of a dairy family.

“He and Mom still are back at that farm,” Steve said.

The brothers moved to Kearney in search of room to grow Wolfden Dairy in a place where cattle feed and high-quality water resources are abundant.

“If we had stayed in Virginia, there was no opportunity for our children to continue in agriculture,” Steve said, because of growing metro areas nearby. His son, Eli, 22, now is the fourth generation in the family business.

Steve said they milk 580 Holstein cows three times a day — 3 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. — producing 4,800-4,900 gallons of milk that’s picked up daily and trucked to the Hiland Dairy processing plant in Omaha.

The Wolfes produce their own Holstein heifers to be replacement cows someday. Artificial insemination and sex semen technologies are used with half the Holstein cows to ensure that 95 percent of the calves are heifers, Steve explained.