Witnesses frequently saw sex trafficking suspect with alleged victim

BEAVER CITY — As a sex trafficking trial in Furnas County District Court concluded a second day of testimony on Thursday, a pair of witnesses described seeing the Oxford man who faces multiple charges in the case with a young girl on different occasions in 2019
Greg Yost of Beaver City testified that he saw a young woman driving around Beaver City with William J. “Billy” Quinn, 57, of Oxford approximately 15-20 times in 2019.
Another witness, Amanda Becker of Beaver City, stated during her testimony that in the afternoon of Sept. 4, 2019, she pulled into her family’s farm to check her cattle’s water when she saw a white Ford pickup parked near the barn with a man standing outside the pickup and a young girl inside the vehicle. Becker called her husband about the incident, and he reported the vehicle to the Furnas County Sheriff’s Office for trespassing. Becker identified the man as Billy Quinn.
During defense attorney questioning Thursday morning, the alleged victim in the case admitted that she made false sexual allegations against a man in 2017.
The girl said the man had sexually assaulted her sister. Although her sister didn’t report the incident to police, the girl wanted the man to get into trouble so she told authorities he sexually assaulted her.
The girl later confessed the allegations were untrue, and the man didn’t initially face prosecution. However, he later was arrested for sexually assaulting the girl’s sister.
The alleged victim in the Furnas County trial — now 17 years old — spent nearly six hours Thursday on the witness stand being questioned by Quinn’s defense team.
Quinn, 57, of Oxford is accused of sexually assaulting the girl multiple times and trafficking her to other men when she was age 15.
Quinn’s attorney, Mallory Hughes of Omaha, questioned the girl about numerous contacts her family members have had with law enforcement in the past, and about inconsistencies she made in her statement during the trial compared to statements she made during a January 2020 deposition.
Quinn is charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of human sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of manufacturing-visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of possession-visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of enticement by electronic communication device and one count of child abuse in connection with the girl.
Quinn has denied all charges.
The trial began Monday and is expected to last until June 25.