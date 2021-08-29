With patios and decks, extend your fun well into fall

The Kearney company is known for its skillful and creative decks and hardscapes, which are enjoying a surge in popularity as great places to entertain and to add value to your home.

“People realized they don’t have to go out every weekend, but they still want friends and family coming over,” Deyo said.

He said homeowners have many ways to extend the season and enjoy more time outdoors.

Customers have the option of having Green Light Contracting build a custom fire pit.

“The design is yours and we can decorate it any way you want it,” Deyo said.

He said staying out of the sun and rain is easier with a roof over the deck, and the roof can help trap a bubble of warmth from the fire pit. “In the fall if you’re sitting outside watching the Husker game, the roof helps contain the heat.”

Protecting the television is easy with a fabric cover or clear Plexiglas cover.

“When we build decks, one of my first questions to the homeowners is, ‘What do you want to get out of it?’”