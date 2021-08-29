With patios and decks, extend your fun well into fall

KEARNEY — There are many logical arguments for adding a patio or deck to your home.
Patios and decks add value, and they enhance functionality while boosting livable space.
While logic says it’s wise to invest in a patio or deck, there also are strong emotional reasons.
Decks and patios are great places to gather with family and friends. They are great places to relax, clear your mind and recharge your batteries.
Patios and decks draw people closer. They get to know one another by playing games and joking around, helping with food prep and sharing meals.
These activities make us feel good and are reason enough to have a deck or patio. With the increasing popularity of outdoor living, there’s an assortment of products that help homeowners extend their outdoor time well into fall and beyond.
Here are some ideas ...
Make the most of the outdoors
Green Light Contracting
At a time when people enjoy being with family and friends, but want to keep a little space and fresh air between everyone, decks and patios really have caught on.
“People want the decks because they realize they may not be able to go out to a restaurant, but they can have people over and stay outside,” said Jarad Deyo of Green Light Contracting.
The Kearney company is known for its skillful and creative decks and hardscapes, which are enjoying a surge in popularity as great places to entertain and to add value to your home.
“People realized they don’t have to go out every weekend, but they still want friends and family coming over,” Deyo said.
He said homeowners have many ways to extend the season and enjoy more time outdoors.
Customers have the option of having Green Light Contracting build a custom fire pit.
“The design is yours and we can decorate it any way you want it,” Deyo said.
He said staying out of the sun and rain is easier with a roof over the deck, and the roof can help trap a bubble of warmth from the fire pit. “In the fall if you’re sitting outside watching the Husker game, the roof helps contain the heat.”
Protecting the television is easy with a fabric cover or clear Plexiglas cover.
“When we build decks, one of my first questions to the homeowners is, ‘What do you want to get out of it?’”
Some people might be happy with a deck or patio where they can grill and eat as a family. A handy way to accommodate a grill is with a “bump out,” Deyo said. The bump out allows the grill to occupy its own space and not set where it hinders traffic. The feature helps maintain openness because guests don’t have to step around the grill.
“The grill sits in its own little spot,” he said.
A lot of people like to cover their deck to keep it dry and shaded, Deyo said. “Adding a roof is a matter of getting city approval and getting the design down.”
Green Light Contracting also builds hardscapes.
“Our customers want everything to flow and look nice,” Deyo said.
Great decks start with a pro
Century Lumber Co.
Eighty percent of Century Lumber Co.’s sales are with contractors, said Andy Drozd, so to DIY’ers thinking about building their own deck, he advises talking with a contractor before attempting to tackle a project that might be over their heads.
Building can be filled with complexities, so to ensure a quality, satisfactory outcome, don’t be afraid to hire a professional deck or patio builder, Drozd said.
Just selecting the decking materials can be challenging, given the assortment that’s available. Most builders select treated lumber for the framework because it will guard against pest and moisture damage. However, the pretty part of the deck — the planking, railing and other visible components — can be constructed on multiple materials, all with their own advantages.
Natural redwood is beautiful, but for durability, some deck owners prefer composite. The mixture of wood fibers and plastic resists wear and tear, solar damage and warping, and it cuts like real wood, Drozd said.
Decks seem to bring out the creativity in owners and builders. “We’ve sold quite a few pergolas for shade. Some people actually will build roofs over their decks,” he said. “We’ve had decks where people turned them into four-season rooms. They add windows that they can open and close. It becomes an added living space for all seasons,” he said.
Health and safety concerns have inspired a lot of home improvements, Drozd said, so it’s natural that people enjoy socializing on their patios and decks, and they’re adding amenities such as fire pits and outdoor fireplaces to lengthen the season.
Welcome to the Traeger-hood
Builders
For Sarah McClanahan at Builders, 4600 Second Ave., it’s not a party without the aroma of smoky barbecue wafting over the deck or patio.
Regardless of the season, she said the best way to warm up a get together is the addition of a mouth-watering offering from a Traeger grill. As a platinum dealer, Builders carries the entire Trager line and performs warranty repairs. Traegers come with a three-year warranty.
Traeger introduced the grilling world to wood pellet grilling. It’s a convenient, reliable system that adds smoky flavor for cooking low and slow or sizzling grilled favorites.
“Anything you can do in your oven you can do on your Traeger,” McClanahan said. “With Traeger, you can use it year-round. My husband and I use ours in December and January.”
McClanahan said some of the new models allow Traeger owners to control their grills using wi-fi and their cellphones. The feature comes in handy when recipes call for cooking at different temperatures and the chef is away from home.
McClanahan said Builders stocks an assortment of deck and patio products, such as furniture and heaters; however, the business is in the middle of a major remodel so to provide space for that project, some merchandise has been temporarily removed.
Pool your resources
Deterdings Hot Tubs, Pools and Fireplaces
It happens every fall. Temperatures drop and tree leaves turn into fiery red, orange and gold, and then, almost magically, there’s a week, maybe longer of what Nebraskans affectionately call “Indian Summer.” Temperatures rise temporarily as a send-off for summer.
Fall no longer signals the abrupt end of pool time. Doug Deterding said swimming and splashing are favorite pool activities, but some owners use their pools year-round. Some turn their pools into small; rinks for ice hockey.
“A pool that you can enjoy with your family is a good thing,” said Deterding, the owner of Deterdings Hot Tubs, Pools and Fireplaces. “If you get into those 85-degree days in the fall, you can delay the closing until mid-נto late-fall. That’s great.”
A heated pool can extend fun times well into fall, Deterding said. “Adding a fire table is another way to extend your time. There are people who have moved into their back yard.”
Pools have become so popular that homeowners considering whether to add one will probably need to wait until supply catches up with demand.
“If you want an in-ground pool, you’re into next year. You need to plan ahead, so you need to start the process now,” Deterding said.
Four seasons of soaking
Hot Tub Pros
Hot tubs are selling like hot cakes, said Eric Cemer, a partner in Hot Tub Pros, which has showrooms in Kearney and North Platte.
He said the stress of the pandemic must be driving the surge because the last time sales went through the roof was in 2008, the year of the Great Recession.
“It seems like Nebraskans stand strong in adversity,” said Cemer, who calls a soak in bubbly hot water “the true meaning of relaxation.”
Hot Tub Pros sells Bullfrog and Viking brands, and there are just a few spaces open on the next two truckloads of tubs. “I’ve never seen anything like this. If you want a hot tub you better put your name down.”
Demand also is high for pre-owned tubs, he said. “We have a list that’s 40 people long.”
Cemer said there’s one word to remember when buying a tub: Service.
Some buyers are drawn to truckload sales that come to town, peddle their substandard wares, and leave their customers high and dry when they need repairs.
“We call those dealers the traveling circus,” Cemer said.
Take tube, tunes outdoors
Russell’s Appliances
As people spend more time on their decks and patios, more and more of them are taking their entertainment with them.
Stereos and televisions now are claiming space outdoors.
“We’re seeing more and more TVs and stereos installed on decks and patios,” said Steve Russell of Russell’s Appliances.
He said a variety of stereo equipment is being adapted for outdoor use, not only with waterproof speakers but also with waterproof electronics along with the heaters and cooling fans necessary to function outdoors..
The same adaptations are coming to televisions.
“Many of the TVs designed for outdoors are coming with glare-proof screens,” Russell said. It’s a good feature if TV viewing will be in the sunlight.
He said some patio and deck owners start by adding a deck or patio without the amenities. After they’ve enjoyed a year or two of outdoor living, they’re ready to research outdoor TVs and stereos.
“A lot of people are adding the TVs after they finish the building process,” Russell said. Wiring those systems is less complicated because of streaming technology.
“If you’re at the lake you could take your stereo down to the dock,” he said.
Technology is creating entertaining environments where there was none before, he said. “It seems that if you have an idea there’s a way to do it.”