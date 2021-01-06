With nearly half of CHI Health employees ready for second shot of vaccine, CEO feels sense of hope

Robertson said surveys showed that 80% of the CHI Health staff members wanted the vaccine, which is optional.

He said CHI Health and health systems nationwide want to learn why people are reluctant to take the vaccine “so we can develop specific educational and communication tools to help them understand the benefits and risks.

“Once we identify the groups that are declining vaccinations, that gives us a better opportunity to find out what information might make them accept it. But right now, the response from hospital employees has been overwhelmingly positive. There are not a huge number of employees who are opting out,” he said.

Robertson said that unlike some areas, Nebraska does not have a vaccine shortage. He acknowledged that only 40% of vaccines in Nebraska have been administered, and that delivery of the vaccine was slowed the week between Christmas and New Year’s, “but no vaccine has gone to waste. Every vaccine available has gotten into the arms of caregivers,” he said.

“Ideally, we’d vaccinate everyone in Nebraska on the same day, at the same time, but that’s not logistically feasible. We would love to be able to vaccinate more people faster, but there are limitations on what it takes to vaccinate,” he said.