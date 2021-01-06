With nearly half of CHI Health employees ready for second shot of vaccine, CEO feels sense of hope

GRAND ISLAND — Ever since COVID-19 vaccinations began for hospital workers three weeks ago, CHI Health CEO Cliff Robertson has felt a sense of hope.
The impact of the vaccine on hospital personnel is “palpable. I can hear it. I see it. I feel it in our teams. I’m seeing light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.
“I strongly encourage people to take the vaccine when offered. I’ve seen physicians and nurses, people familiar with the science, being very comfortable stepping up and getting the vaccine. For those who have questions, there is much valid, reliable information out there, including data from original trials,” he said.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and state officials are coordinating vaccine distribution, he said. The newer Moderna vaccine does not require ultra-cold storage, allowing smaller clinics to store it and distribute it more easily.
Nearly half of the 14,000 employees in the 14-hospital CHI Health system, including CHI Health Good Samaritan and CHI Health St. Francis, received the first of two shots of the Pfizer vaccine two weeks before Christmas and are now ready for the second shot, which is given 21 days later.
“As far as side effects, I’m hearing that people have a sore arm or headaches or feel flu-like for about 24 hours, but nearly everyone knows they may feel out of sorts for a day, and then be back to normal,” he said.
Robertson said surveys showed that 80% of the CHI Health staff members wanted the vaccine, which is optional.
He said CHI Health and health systems nationwide want to learn why people are reluctant to take the vaccine “so we can develop specific educational and communication tools to help them understand the benefits and risks.
“Once we identify the groups that are declining vaccinations, that gives us a better opportunity to find out what information might make them accept it. But right now, the response from hospital employees has been overwhelmingly positive. There are not a huge number of employees who are opting out,” he said.
Robertson said that unlike some areas, Nebraska does not have a vaccine shortage. He acknowledged that only 40% of vaccines in Nebraska have been administered, and that delivery of the vaccine was slowed the week between Christmas and New Year’s, “but no vaccine has gone to waste. Every vaccine available has gotten into the arms of caregivers,” he said.
“Ideally, we’d vaccinate everyone in Nebraska on the same day, at the same time, but that’s not logistically feasible. We would love to be able to vaccinate more people faster, but there are limitations on what it takes to vaccinate,” he said.
“I think we’re doing a pretty good job. It’s not perfect, but given the magnitude of what we’re trying to do, the next couple of months will be critical in our ability to work with the state to vaccinate as many people as possible,” he said.
“There will be an occasional bump or two, but I know the commitment of our organization and all health systems in Nebraska.”
Robertson is not worried about the new, highly transmissible strain of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 will be with us for a long time. We are prepared to deal with this. We do expect as more people get vaccinated we will begin to see a decline in infections, with fewer people requiring ICU beds, and fewer deaths. We may start to see that this late spring and early summer,” he said.
Robertson noted that COVID cases peaked about six to eight weeks ago and now are dropping. CHI Health lab tests are currently showing about a 20% positivity rate, far below the peak in the high 30s of six weeks ago, but “it’s still out there, and it’s still prevalent,” he said.
He cannot explain why the feared post-Thanksgiving surge never materialized “except that we had already hit our peak, and it was starting to plateau and decline. Hopefully we’ll be out of the woods for a little while. We’ll know by the end of January whether we’ve been able to avoid another surge,” he said.
On a side note, he said this has been a light flu season so far. “The things people are doing to mitigate the risk of COVID are also mitigating the risk of flu,” he said.
“I hope people continue to wear masks, wash their hands and social distance, and get a vaccine. That will make a difference,” he added.