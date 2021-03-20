With modern zen, less is more in Kearney's Millennial Estates subdivision

KEARNEY — Jordan Starostka describes the design and decor of his duplex in the Millennial Estates Subdivision as Asian minimalist or modern zen.
Both labels apply. There’s a distinct Asian flair in the components adorning the space, and Starostka is conspicuously restrained in his decorating style. In the best zen tradition, he is careful not to overdo it with too much furniture or too many decorative elements.
The result is an 810-square-foot living space where proportionality, colors and components combine to create a peaceful, meditative environment in which less is more.
“I’m kind of a minimalist. I don’t have an attachment to things,” Starostka said. “If it just sits around I ask myself, ‘Do I really need this?’”
By outlawing clutter, Starostka unlocks the inherent beauty of his modern furnishings and architecture. He strictly adheres to a color palette of lighter and darker grays and earth tones. He creates contrast with black doorknobs, black plumbing fixtures and black stainless appliances.
Design and furnishings definitely are modern in a chiseled, angular way, which contrasts nicely with paintings, sculpture and mementos carefully selected for walls or as shelf displays.
Starostka’s home is among the duplexes that occupy corner lots in the Millennial Estates Subdivision in east Kearney. The first homes appeared in the neighborhood in 2018. Today — just three years later — there are 67 houses and duplexes. Starostka Group Unlimited is planning to build 10 more spec units this summer.
Jordan has worked with his father, Danny Starostka, on the Millennial Estates neighborhood. The subdivision was designed for buyers who desire new construction reliability and visual appeal at a price that’s just above that of a pre-owned house.
Buyers can select from several standard floor plans and upgrade their homes inside and outside depending upon the materials and individual appearances they desire. The result is a neighborhood that yields the look of customized homes with classy stone work, porches and roof lines. From the curb, no two dwellings have the same appearance, although they come from the same gene pool.
Setbacks are smaller — meaning houses stand closer together — and streets are narrower than what’s standard in most Kearney neighborhoods. However, many of Millennial Estates’ owners aren’t so keen about yard work. They would rather spend their precious time pursuing other endeavors. Also, they like saving money on their home purchase.
Owners can invest in upgrades for their homes rather than spending more than what’s necessary on concrete streets. At 32 feet, they’re narrower than usual, but everyone parks in their garages, so streets are plenty wide.
Just as visitors must look more closely to see what makes Millennial Estates different and appealing, Jordan Starostka’s guests can feast their eyes on numerous subtle touches he’s incorporated.
The front door and garage door are zero entry, just like the walk-in shower. Walls of the bathroom are sheathed in oversize ceramic tiles. Chamfered corners add 45-degree angles where standard drywall corners are 90 degrees. A cathedral ceiling arches over the great room while a tray ceiling defines the master bedroom.
Residents of Millennial Estates vary in age, family size and in other ways. Some are retirees. Some are single and first-time home buyers. Some are growing families. Some were pleased with Starostka homes they purchased in the past, so it was natural to buy their next home from the company.
Jordan Starostka has enjoyed his duplex and its unique modern Asian vibe. He attends yoga weekly, and soon hopes to move up to a larger home in Millennial Estates.
“There have been so many great people that I have met living at Millennial Estates. I am excited to see the subdivision continue to grow and flourish,” he said.