With modern zen, less is more in Kearney's Millennial Estates subdivision

Jordan has worked with his father, Danny Starostka, on the Millennial Estates neighborhood. The subdivision was designed for buyers who desire new construction reliability and visual appeal at a price that’s just above that of a pre-owned house.

Buyers can select from several standard floor plans and upgrade their homes inside and outside depending upon the materials and individual appearances they desire. The result is a neighborhood that yields the look of customized homes with classy stone work, porches and roof lines. From the curb, no two dwellings have the same appearance, although they come from the same gene pool.

Setbacks are smaller — meaning houses stand closer together — and streets are narrower than what’s standard in most Kearney neighborhoods. However, many of Millennial Estates’ owners aren’t so keen about yard work. They would rather spend their precious time pursuing other endeavors. Also, they like saving money on their home purchase.

Owners can invest in upgrades for their homes rather than spending more than what’s necessary on concrete streets. At 32 feet, they’re narrower than usual, but everyone parks in their garages, so streets are plenty wide.