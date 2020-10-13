With Kearney still hotspot for COVID-19, Two Rivers urges 'vigilant' mask-usage, other precautions during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health approved the event plan for Kearney Cruise Nite Week, and is hoping everyone has a wonderful but safe time during the event this week. While the activities do take place outdoors, there still are some safety recommendations Two Rivers would like to pass along to people who plan to attend.

A press release from Two Rivers last week indicated that the Kearney area has been identified as a local hot spot. Jeremy Eschliman, Two Rivers’ health director, said there are concerning levels of activity taking place in the Kearney area regarding the virus and its spread, so he urges caution to prevent any further spread in the community.

“With the activities taking place in open areas, this affords a much better opportunity for social distancing,” he said.

Vigilant mask usage and proper hand hygiene also are important practices to continue following. Two Rivers is recommending that participants in the shows stay in their cars or only with their own immediate family groups instead of intermingling with others in attendance.

Two Rivers also recommends wearing masks at all events, including outdoor events.

Eschliman commends the organizers of the event for their efforts to keep everyone safe while still having a good time. Many of the activities have been somewhat limited, including no tours at Blueprint Engines today and no activities inside the Peterson Senior Center on Wednesday night.