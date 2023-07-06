SUMNER — For the 72nd year, the Sumner Saddle Club held its annual rodeo July 3-4.

Featuring feisty broncs and competitors young and old, the events drew contestants from Ravenna, Kearney, Ord, Hershey, Sutherland and Broken Bow as well as other states, including South Dakota, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

Events included steer wrestling, bareback riding, bull riding, calf tying, ranch broncs, team roping, barrel racing and ladies' breakaway roping.

Leading the competitors into the arena was Taylor Bolling of Broken Bow, the Central Nebraska Rodeo Queen. She and her horse circled the arena with the American flag and then stood at attention as an invocation was given and the national anthem played.

Competition began at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening. Tuesday's contest took place 1:30-4 p.m.

The rodeo was part of the annual Sumner July 4 Celebration, put on by the Sumner Commercial Club. Its theme was Living My Best Life. Grand marshals of the Tuesday morning parade were Ken and Sandra Burr.

The two days also included sand volleyball, karaoke, fireman’s barbecue, a cornhole tournament, a climbing wall, a mechanical bull, a bungee trampoline, a water slide, laser tag, fireworks and a Monday evening street dance with Sweetwater.