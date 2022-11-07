Winter hours in effect for Kearney landfill, yard waste site

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has issued a reminder about the start of winter hours for landfill and yard waste at the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill and Yard Waste Site.

The city's Sanitation Division recently announced the start of winter hours, which took effect on Monday.

Landfill Disposal Site

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Yard Waste and Tree Site

Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As a reminder, yard waste such as grass clippings, garden waste, leaves and small branches less than 1 inch in diameter are accepted free of charge.

All yard waste must be free of trash and unbagged. Yard waste also is banned from the city refuse collection system.

Trash containers that contain yard waste will not be emptied until the yard waste is removed.