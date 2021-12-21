Windy week produced nine tornadoes in Tri Cities region

HASTINGS — During the past week, the Tri Cities area has had a little taste of everything when it comes to weather, but none more so than the tornadoes on Dec. 15.

National Weather Service in Hastings’ storm surveys confirmed at least nine tornadoes in south-central Nebraska. Of the nine tornadoes, five were rated EF1 and four rated EF0 on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale.

Thankfully, most of the damage was confined to rural areas. However, there were several outbuildings destroyed, power poles snapped, dozens of center irrigation pivots damaged and some minor house damage.

December tornadoes are rare, but have occurred in Nebraska. Prior to Dec. 15, a total of five tornadoes had been confirmed in Nebraska since 1950. On Dec. 13, 1975, two tornadoes rated F2 occurred, one in Thayer County and one in Pawnee County. In 2016, Christmas Day tornadoes were confirmed in Phelps County (rated EF1), Kearney County (rated EF0) and in Buffalo County (rated EF0).

Finally, additional damage was incurred due to both straight-line thunderstorm winds and strong winds behind the storm system into the early evening hours.