Windy Hills Principal Nathan Lightle will be Pleasanton's new superintendent

KEARNEY — Windy Hills Elementary Principal Nathan Lightle was selected to lead Pleasanton Public Schools as the district’s new superintendent.

Lightle will step into the role for the 2021-22 school year. His last day with Kearney Public Schools will be June 7.

“Windy Hills has been part of my family for the past decade. I take pride in the staff and the culture that is in place,” said Lightle, who has served Windy Hills for the past 11 years. “The staff works hard each day to help each child reach their potential. They also understand the importance of building relationships with students and families so the school can be a positive learning environment for kids. I hope to take their attitude with me to Pleasanton.”

Before coming to Kearney, Lightle served in many educational roles in Colorado, including superintendent, elementary principal and teacher. He started his career in 1997.

“Nathan has been an asset to the Kearney Public Schools for many years. He takes with him a wealth of experience, expertise and leadership,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards. “Pleasanton is a very fine school system and their new leader will not only be a good ambassador but a strong advocate for their students, staff and community.”