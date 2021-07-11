Wind storm knocks down branches, knocks out power for many in Kearney

KEARNEY — City of Kearney crews will be busy Monday assisting residents and businesses with clearing tree debris that resulted from the wind storm Friday night and Saturday morning.
Residents are asked to place tree debris on the street or as close to the curb as possible. Make sure to not block the street or create a traffic hazard.
For residents who could remove and haul the debris, the city landfill was open and available for the disposal of tree debris at no charge on Saturday and Sunday.
Kearney residents with questions were instructed to call the Public Works Department Monday at 308-233-3218.
Approximately 1,300 Nebraska Public Power District customers in Kearney were without power after the windstorm that roared through central Nebraska Friday night and Saturday morning, said NPPD’s Mark Becker. Later during the weekend 110 Kearney customers were without electricity, but NPPD said all have had their power restored.
The storm knocked down numerous tree branches and prompted the city of Kearney to open the landfill for people hauling their tree branches for disposal.
Becker said serious damages to NPPD’s transmission and distribution systems occurred farther east from Kearney.
A 345 kilovolt transmission line between Grand Island and McCool Junction was seriously damaged with 84 structures broken or on the ground. Transmission line wire also was on the ground near the Aurora Interstate 80 exit and slowed traffic to a crawl on I-80 and Highway 14.
NPPD crews from throughout the state were called in to assist local crews.
Communities served by NPPD that saw power outages included:
Plattsmouth: approximately 3,300 customers;
McCook: approximately 2,100 customers;
Aurora: approximately 800 customers;
Meadow Grove: 191 customers; and,
Tilden: approximately 800 customers