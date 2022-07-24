Willis family can stretch out in new southwest Kearney home

KEARNEY — When Melissa and Marc Willis say they like living in southwest Kearney, they’re not kidding.

During their entire time in Kearney, they’ve been drawn to the southwest.

A few years ago they put down roots near Kenwood Elementary School, and when it came time to move their young family, the Willises selected the Turkey Creek area — about as southwest as they could get — to build a place that really feels like home.

With so much space on the main level and still more where the two Willis kids reside over the garage, there’s a reason the house feels roomy.

Per covenants of the Turkey Creek neighborhood, basements are not allowed because of the high water table, but that didn’t prevent Melissa and Marc from stretching out the main floor.

Marc explains the traffic pattern as “circular.” As in most modern homes, the great room serves as the axis around which everything turns. The couple selected a floorplan that would suit their needs and then enlisted Craig Piester to refine it. Likewise, the Willises signed on Alissa Bush to fine tune the designs. The result is a modern farmhouse look and feel.

There’s comfort in abundance, and the craftsmanship and attention to detail that went into every facet of the build, furnishings and décor inspire pride of ownership.

The Willises know how to take pleasure in a home. On river property close to Shelton they’ve built a cabin that really feeds Marc’s outdoorsman spirit. If down by the river is the perfect place to get away from it all, the new home in southwest Kearney is the perfect place to come home for it all.

The Turkey Creek neighborhood is quiet and remote, the home is spacious and elegant, and on those evenings when a briefcase follows Marc home, there’s a well-appointed home office where he can catch up on his work or even do a little business, like closing a sale for his employer, Morton Construction.

Melissa’s profession is criminal prosecutor for Buffalo County. Marc spends spare time building and operating storage buildings in Kearney and Grand Island and as a contractor. Currently he’s building a neighborhood in Gibbon.

With so many contacts in the building trades, Marc was able to enlist many of the best with his Turkey Creek build. They included tilers Jerry McCaslin and Luke Mills. Marc and Melissa said it was fortunate to have Mills and McCaslin on board because Melissa included a variety of tile designs and materials in the design. Marc said Mills and McCaslin delivered expert installation.

In addition to tapping Alissa Bush for design work, Melissa brought on Cortney Moffett, “The Painting Lady,” to guarantee the “wow” factor.

The Willis family has lived in its new home for about 18 months, so only a few minor details remain to be finished. The couple still is hanging a few photos, but the interior is virtually complete.

Asked what they might have done differently, Melissa said she would like to talk with Marc about upgrading the back patio. She said wind-driven dust can filter into into the patio space.

Enclosing the patio might solve the sifting dirt issue, Melissa said, but Marc wants to talk things over.