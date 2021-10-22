William Quinn's Furnas County sex trafficking sentencing hearing continued again

BEAVER CITY — The sentencing of an Oxford man found guilty of sex trafficking has been continued for the second time.

Joseph Howard of Omaha, the attorney for William “Billy” Quinn, asked Judge James Doyle to postpone Quinn’s sentencing due to Doyle not presiding over Quinn’s jury trial.

Judge David Urbom presided over the trial, but retired in August.

Quinn, 57, was found guilty of 13 counts of sexual assault and sex trafficking of a 15-year-old during a two-week trial in June in Beaver City. He was acquitted of one count of felony first-degree sexual assault.

Sentencing for Quinn originally was scheduled for Sept. 15, but it was continued in July due to a scheduling conflict for the prosecution.

During Thursday’s hearing, Howard asked the court reporter prepare a transcript of the entire trial so Doyle can understand the dynamics of the case and the evidence before determining an appropriate sentence for Quinn.

Quinn faces a maximum of five life terms in prison plus 177 years.